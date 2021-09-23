TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of TCG BDC worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 38.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $746.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

