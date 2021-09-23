Zacks: Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce sales of $8.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $67.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

ANAB stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.87 million, a PE ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

