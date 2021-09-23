Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $714,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $437,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $517,000.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

