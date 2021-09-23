ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,095,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

