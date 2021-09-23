Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.55 ($47.70).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

