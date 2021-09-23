Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 543.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000.

PROS stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

