Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $8,587,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $84.93 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

