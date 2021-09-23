Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $20.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $82.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $83.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.