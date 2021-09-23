DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Down 4.3%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $36.04. Approximately 385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 153,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.
BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $672.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 71.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.