DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Down 4.3%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $36.04. Approximately 385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 153,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 71.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

