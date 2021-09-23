Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Up 4.5%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.36. 5,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 856,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCO. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

