The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.67. 24,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,287,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

