Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $286.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.44. Schindler has a 52 week low of $240.54 and a 52 week high of $330.00.
About Schindler
