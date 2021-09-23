Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $286.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.44. Schindler has a 52 week low of $240.54 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

