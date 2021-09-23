Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,071,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 10,002,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of WYNMF stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

