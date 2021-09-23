Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

LLNW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.61.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

