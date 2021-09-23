Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.34.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Liberty Global by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.