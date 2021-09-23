Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

