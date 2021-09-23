Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

KRMD stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.