Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $551.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Retail Value by 305,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Value by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Retail Value by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Value during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

