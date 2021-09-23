The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €845.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on ASML in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €671.33 ($789.80).

