LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.29 ($83.87).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:LXS opened at €61.46 ($72.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.