Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €95.12 and its 200 day moving average is €92.20. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.