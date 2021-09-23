Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.79 ($26.81).

FRA:DTE opened at €17.41 ($20.48) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.30.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

