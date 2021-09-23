Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Decreases By 20.3%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RTLR. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

