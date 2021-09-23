Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. 1,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 380,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

