Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 7,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,785,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The company has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.41.
In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $445,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
