Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 7,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,785,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $445,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 1,725,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zomedica by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zomedica by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zomedica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,881,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 447,236 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

