Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.01. 1,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 238,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

