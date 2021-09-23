Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.80

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 14902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.