AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Gap Up to $48.28

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.28, but opened at $50.02. AllianceBernstein shares last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 1,546 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

