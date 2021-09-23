Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Drops By 19.8%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 108,205 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 249,952 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.