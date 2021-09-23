Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $588.05.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $606.63 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $610.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $550.32 and its 200-day moving average is $499.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

