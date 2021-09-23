Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Up to $39.15

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $40.94. Steven Madden shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 3,779 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

