Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.96.

Park Lawn stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

