Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Lifted to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Oracle Co. Japan stock opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

