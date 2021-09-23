Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schaeffler (SCFLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.