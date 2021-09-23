Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

RNLSY stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.87.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.