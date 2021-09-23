Reviewing On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -90.42% -159.34% -35.63% SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27%

This is a summary of recent ratings for On Track Innovations and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.89 -$6.13 million N/A N/A SemiLEDs $6.07 million 5.96 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than On Track Innovations.

Summary

SemiLEDs beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

