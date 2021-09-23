Comparing MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MakeMyTrip and GXO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67 GXO Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.94%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $84.44, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MakeMyTrip and GXO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 16.03 -$55.64 million ($0.52) -48.10 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -24.04% -5.26% -3.88% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

