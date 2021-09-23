Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $179.82 and a 1-year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

