Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $55.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.35 million and the highest is $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $215.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $218.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $230.11 million to $241.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

