BMO Capital Markets Trims Linamar (TSE:LNR) Target Price to C$97.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE LNR opened at C$65.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$37.15 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.3400004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

In other Linamar news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

