Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.35.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.92. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.81 and a 52-week high of C$34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

