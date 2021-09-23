Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.35.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.92. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.81 and a 52-week high of C$34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

