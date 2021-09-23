Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.11.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$50.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.21. The stock has a market cap of C$13.75 billion and a PE ratio of -44.38. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$39.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

