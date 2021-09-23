Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Adecco Group stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

