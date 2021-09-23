Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 5.8%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.73. 1,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 582,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 106.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

