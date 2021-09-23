First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at $583,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. First Busey has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

