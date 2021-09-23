Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Expands By 23.9%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

BOLT opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.