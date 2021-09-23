Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

