Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.