Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.40. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Atento stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $447.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

