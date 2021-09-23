Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.40. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.
ATTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Atento stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $447.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $30.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.
About Atento
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
