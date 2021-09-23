BTIG Research Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $120.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $123.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $5,948,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

